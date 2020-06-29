1820 Meyerwood Lane North

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed

FABULOUSLY WELL DESIGNED FLOOR PLAN IN FLOWER MOUND! Neutral tones! Updated fixtures! Stunning flooring! Plethora of windows providing ample natural light. Granite kitchen counter-tops, TONS of cabinet space, stainless appliances and a cozy breakfast nook plus a breakfast bar. Modern master suite with dual sinks, a garden tub. HUGE private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. CALL OR TEXT SARAH BRADDOCK for details 972-816-6448. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.