1820 Meyerwood Lane North
1820 Meyerwood Lane North

1820 N Meyerwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1820 N Meyerwood Ln, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
FABULOUSLY WELL DESIGNED FLOOR PLAN IN FLOWER MOUND! Neutral tones! Updated fixtures! Stunning flooring! Plethora of windows providing ample natural light. Granite kitchen counter-tops, TONS of cabinet space, stainless appliances and a cozy breakfast nook plus a breakfast bar. Modern master suite with dual sinks, a garden tub. HUGE private fenced backyard perfect for entertaining. CALL OR TEXT SARAH BRADDOCK for details 972-816-6448. The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1820 Meyerwood Lane North have any available units?
1820 Meyerwood Lane North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1820 Meyerwood Lane North have?
Some of 1820 Meyerwood Lane North's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1820 Meyerwood Lane North currently offering any rent specials?
1820 Meyerwood Lane North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1820 Meyerwood Lane North pet-friendly?
Yes, 1820 Meyerwood Lane North is pet friendly.
Does 1820 Meyerwood Lane North offer parking?
No, 1820 Meyerwood Lane North does not offer parking.
Does 1820 Meyerwood Lane North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1820 Meyerwood Lane North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1820 Meyerwood Lane North have a pool?
No, 1820 Meyerwood Lane North does not have a pool.
Does 1820 Meyerwood Lane North have accessible units?
No, 1820 Meyerwood Lane North does not have accessible units.
Does 1820 Meyerwood Lane North have units with dishwashers?
No, 1820 Meyerwood Lane North does not have units with dishwashers.

