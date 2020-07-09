All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:46 AM

1813 Newton Drive

Location

1813 Newton Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

walk in closets
fireplace
Spectacular Views! Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1666 sq. ft home in Timber Creek Park, Flower Mound! Open and spacious floor plan. Large kitchen features lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and gas cooktop! Breakfast area provides beautiful backyard views. Lovely living room with built in entertainment center and cozy fireplace! Formal dining area in front of house, could be used as additional living space. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet with dual storage shelves. Spacious secondary rooms. Second bath includes gorgeous walk in shower. Backyard oasis includes gated access to creek, wooded views, side slab (perfect for sidewalk chalk or work bench).

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1813 Newton Drive have any available units?
1813 Newton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
Is 1813 Newton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1813 Newton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1813 Newton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1813 Newton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1813 Newton Drive offer parking?
No, 1813 Newton Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1813 Newton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1813 Newton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1813 Newton Drive have a pool?
No, 1813 Newton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1813 Newton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1813 Newton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1813 Newton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1813 Newton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1813 Newton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1813 Newton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

