1813 Newton Drive

Spectacular Views! Wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath, 1666 sq. ft home in Timber Creek Park, Flower Mound! Open and spacious floor plan. Large kitchen features lots of cabinets, plenty of counter space and gas cooktop! Breakfast area provides beautiful backyard views. Lovely living room with built in entertainment center and cozy fireplace! Formal dining area in front of house, could be used as additional living space. Master suite features dual sinks, luxurious tub, separate shower and walk in closet with dual storage shelves. Spacious secondary rooms. Second bath includes gorgeous walk in shower. Backyard oasis includes gated access to creek, wooded views, side slab (perfect for sidewalk chalk or work bench).



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,095, Security Deposit: $2,095, Available Now

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.