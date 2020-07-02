1809 Mount Vernon Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home!!! North Facing. Located in highly sought after Lewisville ISD. 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms, Large Master Suite on 1st level with Jetted Tub, Gaming and Media Loft upstairs. Natural light shines wonderfully through out this open floor plan. Generous upgrades including New Laminate Floors, Kitchen Appliances and more... Perfect proximity to schools, commutes, shopping, activities and entertainment! Enjoy the nearby Biking and Walking Trails or relax at home nestled in a quite Cul De Sac. You must come see this GORGEOUS HOME!!!