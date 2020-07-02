All apartments in Flower Mound
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1809 Buckeye Drive
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:06 AM

1809 Buckeye Drive

1809 Buckeye Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1809 Buckeye Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
THIRD ACRE CUL-DE-SAC LOT WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN DESIREABLE FLOWER MOUND! Fresh paint & carpet greets you as you walk through the door & into the spacious family room you'll love entertaining in. Prepare meals in the kitchen while overlooking the beautiful backyard. Your family or guests will love the spacious secondary bedrooms & you will love your downstairs master retreat. Enjoy the outdoors on the large covered patio in the huge backyard with tons of space to play. Great location nearby fantastic dining & shopping options, plus convenient access to 1171 & 2499. Attends highly sought-after Flower Mound schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Buckeye Drive have any available units?
1809 Buckeye Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Buckeye Drive have?
Some of 1809 Buckeye Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Buckeye Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Buckeye Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Buckeye Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Buckeye Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1809 Buckeye Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1809 Buckeye Drive offers parking.
Does 1809 Buckeye Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Buckeye Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Buckeye Drive have a pool?
No, 1809 Buckeye Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1809 Buckeye Drive have accessible units?
No, 1809 Buckeye Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Buckeye Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Buckeye Drive has units with dishwashers.

