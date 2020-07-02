1809 Buckeye Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

THIRD ACRE CUL-DE-SAC LOT WITH HUGE BACKYARD IN DESIREABLE FLOWER MOUND! Fresh paint & carpet greets you as you walk through the door & into the spacious family room you'll love entertaining in. Prepare meals in the kitchen while overlooking the beautiful backyard. Your family or guests will love the spacious secondary bedrooms & you will love your downstairs master retreat. Enjoy the outdoors on the large covered patio in the huge backyard with tons of space to play. Great location nearby fantastic dining & shopping options, plus convenient access to 1171 & 2499. Attends highly sought-after Flower Mound schools!