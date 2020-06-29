1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground garage

COMPLETELY UPDATED PLUS NEW ROOF & AIR CONDITIONING . PATIO IS A DREAM BACKYARD WITH LARGE WALL MOUNTED TV. LOCATED 1 BLOCK FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND PARK & PLAYGROUND. MIDDLE SCHOOL & HIGH SCHOOL ARE WITHIN 1 MILE DISTANCE FROM THIS GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.

LANDLORD IS WILLING TO LEAVE WASHER & DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR AS WELL AS A LARGE WALL MOUNTED TV IN THE LIVING ROOM.