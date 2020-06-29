1801 Birchbrook Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028 Stone Hill Farms
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATED PLUS NEW ROOF & AIR CONDITIONING . PATIO IS A DREAM BACKYARD WITH LARGE WALL MOUNTED TV. LOCATED 1 BLOCK FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND PARK & PLAYGROUND. MIDDLE SCHOOL & HIGH SCHOOL ARE WITHIN 1 MILE DISTANCE FROM THIS GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. LANDLORD IS WILLING TO LEAVE WASHER & DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR AS WELL AS A LARGE WALL MOUNTED TV IN THE LIVING ROOM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive have any available units?
1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.