1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive
Last updated July 27 2019 at 6:54 AM

1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive

1801 Birchbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Birchbrook Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Stone Hill Farms

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
COMPLETELY UPDATED PLUS NEW ROOF & AIR CONDITIONING . PATIO IS A DREAM BACKYARD WITH LARGE WALL MOUNTED TV. LOCATED 1 BLOCK FROM ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND PARK & PLAYGROUND. MIDDLE SCHOOL & HIGH SCHOOL ARE WITHIN 1 MILE DISTANCE FROM THIS GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD.
LANDLORD IS WILLING TO LEAVE WASHER & DRYER AND REFRIGERATOR AS WELL AS A LARGE WALL MOUNTED TV IN THE LIVING ROOM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive have any available units?
1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive have?
Some of 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 BIRCHBROOK Drive has units with dishwashers.

