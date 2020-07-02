All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1724 Kingston Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1724 Kingston Lane
Last updated April 10 2019 at 5:41 AM

1724 Kingston Lane

1724 Kingston Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1724 Kingston Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
WELCOME HOME to this darling single-story home in highly sought-after Flower Mound! Great open floorplan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, & split bdrms. Features wood laminate & ceramic tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, & decorative lighting. Island kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a huge WIC, garden tub & newly updated shower. Great location close to schools, shopping, dining, trails, parks, & all the conveniences. Available for immediate move-in! Don't miss out on this GEM!!! Pets case by case. All applicants 18+ yrs must complete application & pay $40 app fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1724 Kingston Lane have any available units?
1724 Kingston Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1724 Kingston Lane have?
Some of 1724 Kingston Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1724 Kingston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1724 Kingston Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1724 Kingston Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1724 Kingston Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1724 Kingston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1724 Kingston Lane offers parking.
Does 1724 Kingston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1724 Kingston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1724 Kingston Lane have a pool?
No, 1724 Kingston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1724 Kingston Lane have accessible units?
No, 1724 Kingston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1724 Kingston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1724 Kingston Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary