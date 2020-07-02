1724 Kingston Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

WELCOME HOME to this darling single-story home in highly sought-after Flower Mound! Great open floorplan with 2 living areas, 2 dining areas, & split bdrms. Features wood laminate & ceramic tile flooring throughout, neutral paint, & decorative lighting. Island kitchen with granite & stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a huge WIC, garden tub & newly updated shower. Great location close to schools, shopping, dining, trails, parks, & all the conveniences. Available for immediate move-in! Don't miss out on this GEM!!! Pets case by case. All applicants 18+ yrs must complete application & pay $40 app fee.