1704 Sandera Court

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated rental home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Timber Creek! This gorgeous home features an open concept layout, living room with a cozy stone fireplace, carpet, tile, fresh paint, upgrades to lighting, hardware, fixtures, and new HVAC unit. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, crisp white cabinetry, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a framed mirror above the double granite vanity, frameless glass shower, and garden tub. Patio steps out to expansive backyard with storage shed. Come see this wonderful home before it's too late!