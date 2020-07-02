All apartments in Flower Mound
1704 Sandera Court
Last updated November 2 2019 at 2:39 AM

1704 Sandera Court

1704 Sandera Court · No Longer Available
Location

1704 Sandera Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated rental home situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street in Timber Creek! This gorgeous home features an open concept layout, living room with a cozy stone fireplace, carpet, tile, fresh paint, upgrades to lighting, hardware, fixtures, and new HVAC unit. Kitchen boasts granite counter tops, crisp white cabinetry, and brand new stainless steel appliances. Master suite features a framed mirror above the double granite vanity, frameless glass shower, and garden tub. Patio steps out to expansive backyard with storage shed. Come see this wonderful home before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Sandera Court have any available units?
1704 Sandera Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1704 Sandera Court have?
Some of 1704 Sandera Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Sandera Court currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Sandera Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Sandera Court pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Sandera Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1704 Sandera Court offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Sandera Court offers parking.
Does 1704 Sandera Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Sandera Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Sandera Court have a pool?
No, 1704 Sandera Court does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Sandera Court have accessible units?
No, 1704 Sandera Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Sandera Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Sandera Court has units with dishwashers.

