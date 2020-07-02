1700 Meyerwood Lane S

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Comfortable and spacious open concept layout with tile recently in the entry entry,throughout the living room and kitchen. Carpets installed downstairs in 2017. Two story home with raised ceilings in all the bedrooms. Enjoy Texas summer days in your pool with great space for entertaining in the back yard. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator is included. Great location, great price. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and amenities. Pool and yard maintenance included in the rent.

All occupants over 18 years old must fill out an application. Instructions on how to apply on line can be found in documents storage.