Last updated March 22 2020 at 2:39 AM

1700 Meyerwood Lane S

1700 Meyerwood Lane South · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Meyerwood Lane South, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Comfortable and spacious open concept layout with tile recently in the entry entry,throughout the living room and kitchen. Carpets installed downstairs in 2017. Two story home with raised ceilings in all the bedrooms. Enjoy Texas summer days in your pool with great space for entertaining in the back yard. Stainless steel appliances, refrigerator is included. Great location, great price. Convenient to shopping, restaurants and amenities. Pool and yard maintenance included in the rent.
All occupants over 18 years old must fill out an application. Instructions on how to apply on line can be found in documents storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Meyerwood Lane S have any available units?
1700 Meyerwood Lane S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Meyerwood Lane S have?
Some of 1700 Meyerwood Lane S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Meyerwood Lane S currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Meyerwood Lane S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Meyerwood Lane S pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Meyerwood Lane S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1700 Meyerwood Lane S offer parking?
Yes, 1700 Meyerwood Lane S offers parking.
Does 1700 Meyerwood Lane S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Meyerwood Lane S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Meyerwood Lane S have a pool?
Yes, 1700 Meyerwood Lane S has a pool.
Does 1700 Meyerwood Lane S have accessible units?
No, 1700 Meyerwood Lane S does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Meyerwood Lane S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Meyerwood Lane S has units with dishwashers.

