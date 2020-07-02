1700 Hidden Brook Trail

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Adorable updated home in North Flower Mound's highly sought-after Stone Hill Farms community. Home was renovated in 2016 with beautiful wood floors, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cook-top, granite counter-tops, and boasts an open floor plan with a huge master bedroom. Close to award winning schools, restaurants and more! Lots of windows allow natural light into living room and breakfast area. Large back yard with lawn equipment shed. Easy commute means more time at home enjoying the large bright rooms, warm comfy fireplace and beautiful back patio. Photos show home previously staged, currently vacant, ready for immediate move-in!

**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**