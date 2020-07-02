All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated July 20 2019 at 10:45 AM

1700 Hidden Brook Trail

1700 Hidden Brook Trail · No Longer Available
Location

1700 Hidden Brook Trail, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Stone Hill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Adorable updated home in North Flower Mound's highly sought-after Stone Hill Farms community. Home was renovated in 2016 with beautiful wood floors, stainless appliances, double oven, gas cook-top, granite counter-tops, and boasts an open floor plan with a huge master bedroom. Close to award winning schools, restaurants and more! Lots of windows allow natural light into living room and breakfast area. Large back yard with lawn equipment shed. Easy commute means more time at home enjoying the large bright rooms, warm comfy fireplace and beautiful back patio. Photos show home previously staged, currently vacant, ready for immediate move-in!
**Minimum 620 credit score and clean background check required**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1700 Hidden Brook Trail have any available units?
1700 Hidden Brook Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1700 Hidden Brook Trail have?
Some of 1700 Hidden Brook Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1700 Hidden Brook Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1700 Hidden Brook Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1700 Hidden Brook Trail pet-friendly?
No, 1700 Hidden Brook Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1700 Hidden Brook Trail offer parking?
No, 1700 Hidden Brook Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1700 Hidden Brook Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1700 Hidden Brook Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1700 Hidden Brook Trail have a pool?
No, 1700 Hidden Brook Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1700 Hidden Brook Trail have accessible units?
No, 1700 Hidden Brook Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1700 Hidden Brook Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1700 Hidden Brook Trail has units with dishwashers.

