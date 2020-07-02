All apartments in Flower Mound
1608 Bar Harbor Drive

1608 Bar Harbor Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1608 Bar Harbor Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Fabulous single story in highly sought-after Flower Mound! Features 4 bdrms, 2 living areas & 2 dining spaces. Beautiful laminate wood floors throughout main living areas, new carpet in bdrms, high ceilings, beautiful crown molding, decorative lighting, stainless steel appliances & gas fireplace. Spacious master retreat with garden tub & separate shower. Loads of windows let the sun shine in! Covered patio & great back yard with wood fence. Excellent location close to award-winning schools, shopping, dining, & all the conveniences. Convenient to roadways for an EZ commute. DFW airport just 8 miles away! Fridge included. Pets case by case. Your home sweet home awaits!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1608 Bar Harbor Drive have any available units?
1608 Bar Harbor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1608 Bar Harbor Drive have?
Some of 1608 Bar Harbor Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1608 Bar Harbor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1608 Bar Harbor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1608 Bar Harbor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1608 Bar Harbor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1608 Bar Harbor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1608 Bar Harbor Drive offers parking.
Does 1608 Bar Harbor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1608 Bar Harbor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1608 Bar Harbor Drive have a pool?
No, 1608 Bar Harbor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1608 Bar Harbor Drive have accessible units?
No, 1608 Bar Harbor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1608 Bar Harbor Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1608 Bar Harbor Drive has units with dishwashers.

