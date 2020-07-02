1505 Lori Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exceptional 1 story 4 bedroom home with updates that count. Rich engineered wood floors in foyer, living room, dining room and hallway. Brand new frieze carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, smooth cooktop and breakfast bar open to the dining area. New fans and fixtures. Fresh interior paint. Living room with attractive fireplace. Master with large walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. 2 with walk-in closets. Located on low traffic cul-de-sac lot that is over one quarter acre with plenty of space for pets and play. Extra long 2-car garage with work bench. Close to award winning schools, fine dining and great shopping. Welcome home!