Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1505 Lori Court
Last updated May 7 2019 at 5:51 AM

1505 Lori Court

1505 Lori Court · No Longer Available
Location

1505 Lori Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exceptional 1 story 4 bedroom home with updates that count. Rich engineered wood floors in foyer, living room, dining room and hallway. Brand new frieze carpet in all bedrooms. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, smooth cooktop and breakfast bar open to the dining area. New fans and fixtures. Fresh interior paint. Living room with attractive fireplace. Master with large walk-in closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. 2 with walk-in closets. Located on low traffic cul-de-sac lot that is over one quarter acre with plenty of space for pets and play. Extra long 2-car garage with work bench. Close to award winning schools, fine dining and great shopping. Welcome home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1505 Lori Court have any available units?
1505 Lori Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1505 Lori Court have?
Some of 1505 Lori Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1505 Lori Court currently offering any rent specials?
1505 Lori Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1505 Lori Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1505 Lori Court is pet friendly.
Does 1505 Lori Court offer parking?
Yes, 1505 Lori Court offers parking.
Does 1505 Lori Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1505 Lori Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1505 Lori Court have a pool?
No, 1505 Lori Court does not have a pool.
Does 1505 Lori Court have accessible units?
No, 1505 Lori Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1505 Lori Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1505 Lori Court has units with dishwashers.

