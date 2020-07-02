1504 Rustic Timbers Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities coffee bar game room playground pool hot tub

Rent includes Yard and pool maintenance. Move-in Ready and Enjoy. Located conveniently in heart of Flower Mound w-Awesome Schools, Walk to playground & 26M FM Trails! Well maintained w-update. Fantastic floor plan w-Eat-in updated kitchen open to family room w-Fireplace. Modern kitchen w-Easy clean glass cooktop, Walk-in Pantry & wine or coffee bar. Secluded study downstairs with a full bath. Dramatic ceramic tile entry & new wood floor. Downstairs Master suite has a view to backyard swimming pool with a modern stone separate shower and garden tub & huge walk-in closet. Upstairs suite includes gameroom, bedroom & full bath. Backyard swimming pool & hot tub to enjoy all year round with a covered Patio to relax.