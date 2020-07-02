All apartments in Flower Mound
1504 Rustic Timbers Lane

1504 Rustic Timbers Lane
Location

1504 Rustic Timbers Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
game room
playground
pool
hot tub
Rent includes Yard and pool maintenance. Move-in Ready and Enjoy. Located conveniently in heart of Flower Mound w-Awesome Schools, Walk to playground & 26M FM Trails! Well maintained w-update. Fantastic floor plan w-Eat-in updated kitchen open to family room w-Fireplace. Modern kitchen w-Easy clean glass cooktop, Walk-in Pantry & wine or coffee bar. Secluded study downstairs with a full bath. Dramatic ceramic tile entry & new wood floor. Downstairs Master suite has a view to backyard swimming pool with a modern stone separate shower and garden tub & huge walk-in closet. Upstairs suite includes gameroom, bedroom & full bath. Backyard swimming pool & hot tub to enjoy all year round with a covered Patio to relax.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane have any available units?
1504 Rustic Timbers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane have?
Some of 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Rustic Timbers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane offer parking?
No, 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane has a pool.
Does 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane have accessible units?
No, 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Rustic Timbers Lane has units with dishwashers.

