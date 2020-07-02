1500 Rustic Timbers Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Gorgeous 4/3/2 on corner lot in Flower Mound with many upgrades, 3 living, 2 dining, granite kitchen with fridge included but not warrantied, dramatic vaulted ceilings, lovely fireplace, separate tub & shower & double vanities in master suite downstairs, 1 full bedroom and full bath downstairs, 2 spare bedrooms on second floor with media room/3rd living area. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval, no larger than 40 lbs. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2000.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.