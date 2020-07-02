All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated November 17 2019 at 3:45 AM

1500 Rustic Timbers Lane

1500 Rustic Timbers Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Rustic Timbers Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
media room
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Gorgeous 4/3/2 on corner lot in Flower Mound with many upgrades, 3 living, 2 dining, granite kitchen with fridge included but not warrantied, dramatic vaulted ceilings, lovely fireplace, separate tub & shower & double vanities in master suite downstairs, 1 full bedroom and full bath downstairs, 2 spare bedrooms on second floor with media room/3rd living area. Pets considered on a case by case basis with owner approval, no larger than 40 lbs. No section 8 or housing vouchers accepted. $2000.00 security deposit required. Property can be held off market for 3 weeks from approval of applications before lease is required to start. Applications are provided after prospect views property – no property will be leased sight unseen per broker policy.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane have any available units?
1500 Rustic Timbers Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane have?
Some of 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Rustic Timbers Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane offer parking?
No, 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane have a pool?
No, 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane have accessible units?
No, 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Rustic Timbers Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

