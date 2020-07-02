All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1429 Lake Crest Ln

1429 Forest Vista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1429 Forest Vista Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Lake Forest

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Beautiful 4 bedroom Town-home. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/627510. Agent please schedule through CSS. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1429 Lake Crest Ln have any available units?
1429 Lake Crest Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1429 Lake Crest Ln have?
Some of 1429 Lake Crest Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1429 Lake Crest Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1429 Lake Crest Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1429 Lake Crest Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1429 Lake Crest Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1429 Lake Crest Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1429 Lake Crest Ln offers parking.
Does 1429 Lake Crest Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1429 Lake Crest Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1429 Lake Crest Ln have a pool?
No, 1429 Lake Crest Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1429 Lake Crest Ln have accessible units?
No, 1429 Lake Crest Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1429 Lake Crest Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1429 Lake Crest Ln has units with dishwashers.

