1429 Lake Crest Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters dishwasher garage air conditioning microwave

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave range Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Beautiful 4 bedroom Town-home. Located within walking distance of Lake Lewisville and easy access to I-35. Homes are built with our residents in mind to make you feel at home. Spacious open kitchen floor plans with granite counter tops and modern kitchen cabinets. Bedrooms are located on the second floor with a private master suite, limited models with a bedroom on the first floor. Home features beautiful hardwood laminate. Laundry Room is upstairs with a loft area in between bedrooms. Management maintains all front yard lawn care. Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.com/properties/627510. Agent please schedule through CSS. Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp. com navigate to residents tab. We welcome your furry family but no aggressive breeds.