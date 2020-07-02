All apartments in Flower Mound
1408 San Jacinto Drive

Location

1408 San Jacinto Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
garage
This gorgeous home in Southeast Flower Mound with highly desired school system has recently installed granite in the kitchen and bathrooms! Also has a fresh coat of paint through out the home. This property feeds into Bluebonnet Elementary, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Flower Mound High School. One block away from Shadow Ridge Park and less than a mile to Flower Mound Community Activity Center. Spacious floor plan in this huge 5 bedroom, 4 and a half bath. Private back yard that's heavily wooded. Great location for anybody working near DFW airport. Close to Grapevine Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 San Jacinto Drive have any available units?
1408 San Jacinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 San Jacinto Drive have?
Some of 1408 San Jacinto Drive's amenities include granite counters, garage, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 San Jacinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1408 San Jacinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 San Jacinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1408 San Jacinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1408 San Jacinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1408 San Jacinto Drive offers parking.
Does 1408 San Jacinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1408 San Jacinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 San Jacinto Drive have a pool?
No, 1408 San Jacinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1408 San Jacinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 1408 San Jacinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 San Jacinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 San Jacinto Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

