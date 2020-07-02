1408 San Jacinto Drive

Amenities

This gorgeous home in Southeast Flower Mound with highly desired school system has recently installed granite in the kitchen and bathrooms! Also has a fresh coat of paint through out the home. This property feeds into Bluebonnet Elementary, Shadow Ridge Middle School, and Flower Mound High School. One block away from Shadow Ridge Park and less than a mile to Flower Mound Community Activity Center. Spacious floor plan in this huge 5 bedroom, 4 and a half bath. Private back yard that's heavily wooded. Great location for anybody working near DFW airport. Close to Grapevine Lake.