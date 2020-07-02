All apartments in Flower Mound
1400 Twilight Drive
Last updated August 7 2019 at 6:42 AM

1400 Twilight Drive

1400 Twilight Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1400 Twilight Drive, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Shadow Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
SUMMER FUN with this wonderful pool & spa! Beautiful home with 4 beds up & a 5th flex-room with closet down (5th bed, study, fitness, play) Granite & stainless in kitchen. Master & secondary bath upgraded with granite and tile. Laundry upstairs near bedrooms to make this chore easier. Located on a quiet street that borders creek and woods. Lots of neighborhood kids, love to ride bikes in cul-de-sac. Pets on a case by case basis. Convenient to trails, DFW, and CAC. INCLUDES pool and yard maint, refrigerator and HOA. Don't miss this great house! Street is currently one way (east to west) due to water main construction. As of Aug 1st, the city of Flower Mound says all repairs should be completed by Aug. 7th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1400 Twilight Drive have any available units?
1400 Twilight Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1400 Twilight Drive have?
Some of 1400 Twilight Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1400 Twilight Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1400 Twilight Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1400 Twilight Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1400 Twilight Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1400 Twilight Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1400 Twilight Drive offers parking.
Does 1400 Twilight Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1400 Twilight Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1400 Twilight Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1400 Twilight Drive has a pool.
Does 1400 Twilight Drive have accessible units?
No, 1400 Twilight Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1400 Twilight Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1400 Twilight Drive has units with dishwashers.

