1400 Twilight Drive

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

SUMMER FUN with this wonderful pool & spa! Beautiful home with 4 beds up & a 5th flex-room with closet down (5th bed, study, fitness, play) Granite & stainless in kitchen. Master & secondary bath upgraded with granite and tile. Laundry upstairs near bedrooms to make this chore easier. Located on a quiet street that borders creek and woods. Lots of neighborhood kids, love to ride bikes in cul-de-sac. Pets on a case by case basis. Convenient to trails, DFW, and CAC. INCLUDES pool and yard maint, refrigerator and HOA. Don't miss this great house! Street is currently one way (east to west) due to water main construction. As of Aug 1st, the city of Flower Mound says all repairs should be completed by Aug. 7th.