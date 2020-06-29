1339 Casselberry Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly new construction

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage new construction

BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME just minutes from DFW Airport! Home feeds into top rated schools, including Flower Mound HS (rated 10 out of 10). This home offers access to a beautiful community swimming pool, includes all exterior lawn maintenance, and offers stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, premium cabinetry, designer backsplash tile, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and energy efficiency. Also features large living area with vaulted ceiling, balcony off of guest bedroom, large master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath, and back entry 2 car garage. Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer included. One pet permitted based on landlord’s approval.