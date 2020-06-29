All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1339 Casselberry Drive

1339 Casselberry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1339 Casselberry Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
new construction
BRAND NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME just minutes from DFW Airport! Home feeds into top rated schools, including Flower Mound HS (rated 10 out of 10). This home offers access to a beautiful community swimming pool, includes all exterior lawn maintenance, and offers stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, premium cabinetry, designer backsplash tile, beautiful HARDWOOD FLOORS and energy efficiency. Also features large living area with vaulted ceiling, balcony off of guest bedroom, large master bedroom with large walk in closet and master bath, and back entry 2 car garage. Refrigerator and Washer & Dryer included. One pet permitted based on landlord’s approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
limit: 1
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1339 Casselberry Drive have any available units?
1339 Casselberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1339 Casselberry Drive have?
Some of 1339 Casselberry Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1339 Casselberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1339 Casselberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1339 Casselberry Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1339 Casselberry Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1339 Casselberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1339 Casselberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1339 Casselberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1339 Casselberry Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1339 Casselberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1339 Casselberry Drive has a pool.
Does 1339 Casselberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1339 Casselberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1339 Casselberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1339 Casselberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

