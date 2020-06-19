All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 15 2019 at 11:27 AM

1335 Casselberry Drive

1335 Casselberry Dr
Location

1335 Casselberry Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
new construction
Be the first to live in this GORGEOUS new townhome with an abundance of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, engineered wood & tile in wet areas, beautiful patterned carpet in bdrms. Tankless water heater & radiant barrier in the attic for energy efficiency. 42 in. cabinetry, Granite, linen closet, Addt'l storage closet off bedroom areas. Spacious master retreat with 2 closets & nicely sized secondary bedrooms. Great location with easy access to DFW airport, shopping, dining, Grapevine and Lakeside. Fabulous price for a luxury townhome with Beautiful community amenities incl. a pool, bar-b-que area, treed park areas with benches to relax at the end of a busy day or weekend chill time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1335 Casselberry Drive have any available units?
1335 Casselberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1335 Casselberry Drive have?
Some of 1335 Casselberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1335 Casselberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1335 Casselberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1335 Casselberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1335 Casselberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1335 Casselberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1335 Casselberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1335 Casselberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1335 Casselberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1335 Casselberry Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1335 Casselberry Drive has a pool.
Does 1335 Casselberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1335 Casselberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1335 Casselberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1335 Casselberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

