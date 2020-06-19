1335 Casselberry Drive

Amenities
Be the first to live in this GORGEOUS new townhome with an abundance of natural light. Stainless steel appliances, gas cooktop, engineered wood & tile in wet areas, beautiful patterned carpet in bdrms. Tankless water heater & radiant barrier in the attic for energy efficiency. 42 in. cabinetry, Granite, linen closet, Addt'l storage closet off bedroom areas. Spacious master retreat with 2 closets & nicely sized secondary bedrooms. Great location with easy access to DFW airport, shopping, dining, Grapevine and Lakeside. Fabulous price for a luxury townhome with Beautiful community amenities incl. a pool, bar-b-que area, treed park areas with benches to relax at the end of a busy day or weekend chill time.