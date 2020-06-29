1321 Homestead Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

WOW, Check out this Kitchen! Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances, professional Kenmoore Elite range, refrigerator, dishwasher, tile and wood like floors, window seat in the breakfast area, new water heater, furnace and new wood fence to be installed. Vaulted ceilings with Fans in all bedrooms and living room. Wood like and tile floors in Living, hall and bedrooms. Walking distance to outstanding elementary, middle and high school. Near to the Shops and Restaurants at The Riverwalk at Central Park in Flower Mound, the Shops of Highland Village and Lake Lewisville with high ranking schools! Awesome Location and a Great Price. Gas & electric dryer connection available. Available September 7th!