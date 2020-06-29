All apartments in Flower Mound
1321 Homestead Street
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:41 PM

1321 Homestead Street

1321 Homestead Street · No Longer Available
Location

1321 Homestead Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
WOW, Check out this Kitchen! Granite countertops Stainless steel appliances, professional Kenmoore Elite range, refrigerator, dishwasher, tile and wood like floors, window seat in the breakfast area, new water heater, furnace and new wood fence to be installed. Vaulted ceilings with Fans in all bedrooms and living room. Wood like and tile floors in Living, hall and bedrooms. Walking distance to outstanding elementary, middle and high school. Near to the Shops and Restaurants at The Riverwalk at Central Park in Flower Mound, the Shops of Highland Village and Lake Lewisville with high ranking schools! Awesome Location and a Great Price. Gas & electric dryer connection available. Available September 7th!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 Homestead Street have any available units?
1321 Homestead Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1321 Homestead Street have?
Some of 1321 Homestead Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1321 Homestead Street currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Homestead Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Homestead Street pet-friendly?
No, 1321 Homestead Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1321 Homestead Street offer parking?
Yes, 1321 Homestead Street offers parking.
Does 1321 Homestead Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Homestead Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Homestead Street have a pool?
No, 1321 Homestead Street does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Homestead Street have accessible units?
No, 1321 Homestead Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Homestead Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1321 Homestead Street has units with dishwashers.

