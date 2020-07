Amenities

Brand New CB Jeni Townhome, Flower Mound Schools; This townhome is an end unit with extra windows, is full of luxury upgrades including wood floors, granite countertops, vaulted ceiling in master, huge closets and more; filled with natural light. Community amenities include Clubhouse and Pool, jogging and bike paths and a park. Conveniently located off of Long Prairie Rd just north of Grapevine Mills Mall and minutes from DFW airport.

REFRIGERATOR AND WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED