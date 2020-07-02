1286 Casselberry Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage new construction

WOW! NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME FOR LEASE in Villas of Southgate! Close to DFW Airport, Freeways, and Lakeside DFW in Flower Mound, where you can enjoy dining, services, shopping, movies and much more. FULL ACCESS TO AMENITIES. This home has tile on the entire first floor, including the Living, Dining and Kitchen areas. GAS COOKING with OUTSIDE VENT. Stylish painted cabinets, GRANITE counter tops. SS Appliances, Pantry, and more. Upstairs Master Bedroom and Bath Suite with large walk-in shower, separate sinks with plenty of vanity space. Walk-In closet is very large with plenty of hanging and storage space. Two secondary bedrooms with bath are separate from the Master suite. Apply using TREC form; $75 fee per adult.