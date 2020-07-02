All apartments in Flower Mound
1286 Casselberry Drive
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

1286 Casselberry Drive

1286 Casselberry Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1286 Casselberry Dr, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
WOW! NEW LUXURY TOWNHOME FOR LEASE in Villas of Southgate! Close to DFW Airport, Freeways, and Lakeside DFW in Flower Mound, where you can enjoy dining, services, shopping, movies and much more. FULL ACCESS TO AMENITIES. This home has tile on the entire first floor, including the Living, Dining and Kitchen areas. GAS COOKING with OUTSIDE VENT. Stylish painted cabinets, GRANITE counter tops. SS Appliances, Pantry, and more. Upstairs Master Bedroom and Bath Suite with large walk-in shower, separate sinks with plenty of vanity space. Walk-In closet is very large with plenty of hanging and storage space. Two secondary bedrooms with bath are separate from the Master suite. Apply using TREC form; $75 fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1286 Casselberry Drive have any available units?
1286 Casselberry Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1286 Casselberry Drive have?
Some of 1286 Casselberry Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1286 Casselberry Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1286 Casselberry Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1286 Casselberry Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1286 Casselberry Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1286 Casselberry Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1286 Casselberry Drive offers parking.
Does 1286 Casselberry Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1286 Casselberry Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1286 Casselberry Drive have a pool?
No, 1286 Casselberry Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1286 Casselberry Drive have accessible units?
No, 1286 Casselberry Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1286 Casselberry Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1286 Casselberry Drive has units with dishwashers.

