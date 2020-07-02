All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated October 11 2019 at 12:06 AM

1213 Bois D Arc Court

1213 Bois D Arcade Court · No Longer Available
Location

1213 Bois D Arcade Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
AMAZING gem in the heart of Flower Mound. Be prepared to be WOWED! Excellent, well thought out updates. Oversize family room with cozy floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The kitchen is light & bright featuring stainless steel appliances, flat cook top, and tons of cabinets & counter space. Escape to your spacious master suite complete with dual sinks, oversize shower, and large closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master. BONUS: Beautiful outdoor Fireplace and or Grill overlooks the large backyard and greenbelt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1213 Bois D Arc Court have any available units?
1213 Bois D Arc Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1213 Bois D Arc Court have?
Some of 1213 Bois D Arc Court's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1213 Bois D Arc Court currently offering any rent specials?
1213 Bois D Arc Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1213 Bois D Arc Court pet-friendly?
No, 1213 Bois D Arc Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1213 Bois D Arc Court offer parking?
Yes, 1213 Bois D Arc Court offers parking.
Does 1213 Bois D Arc Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1213 Bois D Arc Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1213 Bois D Arc Court have a pool?
No, 1213 Bois D Arc Court does not have a pool.
Does 1213 Bois D Arc Court have accessible units?
No, 1213 Bois D Arc Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1213 Bois D Arc Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1213 Bois D Arc Court has units with dishwashers.

