1213 Bois D Arc Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

AMAZING gem in the heart of Flower Mound. Be prepared to be WOWED! Excellent, well thought out updates. Oversize family room with cozy floor to ceiling brick fireplace. The kitchen is light & bright featuring stainless steel appliances, flat cook top, and tons of cabinets & counter space. Escape to your spacious master suite complete with dual sinks, oversize shower, and large closet. Secondary bedrooms are split from the master. BONUS: Beautiful outdoor Fireplace and or Grill overlooks the large backyard and greenbelt.