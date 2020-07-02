All apartments in Flower Mound
Last updated February 14 2020 at 5:59 AM

1212 Baldcypress Lane

1212 Baldcypress Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Baldcypress Lane, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2-Story Brick home in Flower Mound is sure to go fast! CARPET was Just installed in 2019! Master bedroom was just pained in Jan. 2020. This well maintained home is situated in a great neighborhood!
It has 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a large kitchen with granite counters that overlooks the family room with a gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms are great for entertaining. Spacious back yard with a nice storage shed. The large bedroom downstairs is great! The home is vacant and ready to move right in! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Baldcypress Lane have any available units?
1212 Baldcypress Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Baldcypress Lane have?
Some of 1212 Baldcypress Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Baldcypress Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Baldcypress Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Baldcypress Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1212 Baldcypress Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1212 Baldcypress Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Baldcypress Lane offers parking.
Does 1212 Baldcypress Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Baldcypress Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Baldcypress Lane have a pool?
No, 1212 Baldcypress Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Baldcypress Lane have accessible units?
No, 1212 Baldcypress Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Baldcypress Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Baldcypress Lane has units with dishwashers.

