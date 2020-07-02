1212 Baldcypress Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Gorgeous 2-Story Brick home in Flower Mound is sure to go fast! CARPET was Just installed in 2019! Master bedroom was just pained in Jan. 2020. This well maintained home is situated in a great neighborhood!

It has 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, a large kitchen with granite counters that overlooks the family room with a gas fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms are great for entertaining. Spacious back yard with a nice storage shed. The large bedroom downstairs is great! The home is vacant and ready to move right in! Pets will be considered on a case by case basis.