Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Beautifully updated in highly sought after Stone Hill Farms! Stunning living room with hand-scraped wood floors and high ceilings. Spacious open concept kitchen with island, breakfast nook, and bar. The over-sized master bedroom has room to use as an office or cozy sitting area. The other 3 bedrooms are split from the owners suite close to the second full bath. Relax on the covered patio with Pergola after a long day or to enjoy morning coffee.