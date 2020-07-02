All apartments in Flower Mound
Find more places like 1101 Paluxy Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flower Mound, TX
/
1101 Paluxy Court
Last updated January 18 2020 at 10:31 PM

1101 Paluxy Court

1101 Paluxy Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Flower Mound
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Apartments under $1,800
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1101 Paluxy Court, Flower Mound, TX 75028

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
**4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS** Located In A Cul-De-Sac, And Available Now. With The Add-On, The Home Is Around 2000sf. Large Family Room With Fireplace And Adjacent Dining Room Or Flex Space. Large Bedroom With An En-Suite Full Bath, Two Other Spacious Bedrooms With Access To A Full Bath, And The Master Bedroom With Its Own Full Bathroom. Engineered Wood Flooring Has Been Added In The Bedrooms And Family Room, And Tile In The Hallways Including The Kitchen. Kitchen Has Updated Appliances And Granite Counters And A Large Window To The Huge Backyard. Plenty Of Room For Children To Play Out Back. Close To The Schools, Dining, Shopping, And Major Highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Paluxy Court have any available units?
1101 Paluxy Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1101 Paluxy Court have?
Some of 1101 Paluxy Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Paluxy Court currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Paluxy Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Paluxy Court pet-friendly?
No, 1101 Paluxy Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1101 Paluxy Court offer parking?
No, 1101 Paluxy Court does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Paluxy Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1101 Paluxy Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Paluxy Court have a pool?
No, 1101 Paluxy Court does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Paluxy Court have accessible units?
No, 1101 Paluxy Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Paluxy Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1101 Paluxy Court does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hillstone River Walk
3900 River Walk Dr
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Eleven11 Lexington at Flower Mound
1111 Lexington Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75028
Bexley Riverwalk
4000 S Broadway Ave
Flower Mound, TX 75702
Elan Flower Mound
2601 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022
The Nexus Lakeside Apartments
2501 Lakeside Pkwy
Flower Mound, TX 75022

Similar Pages

Flower Mound 1 BedroomsFlower Mound 2 Bedrooms
Flower Mound Apartments with PoolFlower Mound Cheap Places
Flower Mound Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXWaxahachie, TXCoppell, TX
Cedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary