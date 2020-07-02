1101 Paluxy Court

Amenities

**4 BEDROOMS AND 3 FULL BATHS** Located In A Cul-De-Sac, And Available Now. With The Add-On, The Home Is Around 2000sf. Large Family Room With Fireplace And Adjacent Dining Room Or Flex Space. Large Bedroom With An En-Suite Full Bath, Two Other Spacious Bedrooms With Access To A Full Bath, And The Master Bedroom With Its Own Full Bathroom. Engineered Wood Flooring Has Been Added In The Bedrooms And Family Room, And Tile In The Hallways Including The Kitchen. Kitchen Has Updated Appliances And Granite Counters And A Large Window To The Huge Backyard. Plenty Of Room For Children To Play Out Back. Close To The Schools, Dining, Shopping, And Major Highways.