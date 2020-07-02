1029 Sugarberry Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Great Flower Mound location and close to everything you would want. This home has a downstairs master bedroom and the 5th bedroom can easily be used as a game room or media room. The kitchen is large and has lots of storage. There are hardwood floors and ceiling fans through. You will be walking distance to Thrush Park. This corner lot property has a beautiful fenced yard with shade trees and a space for your patio furniture.