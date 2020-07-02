Great Flower Mound location and close to everything you would want. This home has a downstairs master bedroom and the 5th bedroom can easily be used as a game room or media room. The kitchen is large and has lots of storage. There are hardwood floors and ceiling fans through. You will be walking distance to Thrush Park. This corner lot property has a beautiful fenced yard with shade trees and a space for your patio furniture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1029 Sugarberry Lane have any available units?
1029 Sugarberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.