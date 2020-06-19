All apartments in Flower Mound
1025 Colony Street
Last updated November 19 2019 at 5:41 AM

1025 Colony Street

1025 Colony Street · No Longer Available
Location

1025 Colony Street, Flower Mound, TX 75028
Prairie Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Come see this tastefully updated single story home in the heart of Flower Mound! This home has been remodeled with new flooring and fresh paint through out. The open concept floor plan features an updated kitchen with brilliant white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop open to the family room and breakfast nook. The master bedroom is oversized and the master bathroom features separate tub and shower with walk in closet. Relax on your patio in your private backyard. Only a few houses down from Colony Park and very close to shopping and entertainment. Excellent schools make this home the perfect fit. Come see today before this one is gone!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1025 Colony Street have any available units?
1025 Colony Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Flower Mound, TX.
How much is rent in Flower Mound, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Flower Mound Rent Report.
What amenities does 1025 Colony Street have?
Some of 1025 Colony Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1025 Colony Street currently offering any rent specials?
1025 Colony Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1025 Colony Street pet-friendly?
No, 1025 Colony Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flower Mound.
Does 1025 Colony Street offer parking?
No, 1025 Colony Street does not offer parking.
Does 1025 Colony Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1025 Colony Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1025 Colony Street have a pool?
No, 1025 Colony Street does not have a pool.
Does 1025 Colony Street have accessible units?
No, 1025 Colony Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1025 Colony Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1025 Colony Street has units with dishwashers.

