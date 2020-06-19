1025 Colony Street

Amenities

Come see this tastefully updated single story home in the heart of Flower Mound! This home has been remodeled with new flooring and fresh paint through out. The open concept floor plan features an updated kitchen with brilliant white cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and gas cooktop open to the family room and breakfast nook. The master bedroom is oversized and the master bathroom features separate tub and shower with walk in closet. Relax on your patio in your private backyard. Only a few houses down from Colony Park and very close to shopping and entertainment. Excellent schools make this home the perfect fit. Come see today before this one is gone!