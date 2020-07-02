1017 Laurel Oak Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

Impressive 4 bedroom, 3 bath brick home in the highly sought after neighborhood of Oak Park zoned for award winning schools. Energy efficient with solar panels leading to very low energy bills. Brand new carpet. Family room with wood floor. 2 living areas on main level & flex living area upstairs. Large eat in island kitchen with granite counters, gas cooktop, abundance of cabinets & breakfast bar open to living. Family room with fireplace. Master with see through fireplace to master bath. Master + 2 beds & baths up. Guest room with full bath down. Large flagstone patio beyond the French doors in family room. Nice size .24 acre low cul-de-sac lot. Close to shopping, dining and less than 10 miles to DFW Airport.