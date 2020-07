Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully updated home in the Lake Bluff area of Flower Mound on a cul-de-sac. Wood floors in living area, carpet in bedrooms, updated paint and updated bathrooms. The eat-in kitchen has granite and view to living area. 2 car garage. Large fenced back yard with deck. One small dog under 35 lbs, case by case and no cats.