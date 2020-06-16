All apartments in Floresville
1408 8TH ST
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1408 8TH ST

1408 8th St · No Longer Available
Location

1408 8th St, Floresville, TX 78114

Amenities

patio / balcony
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Cute 3/1.5 in the heart of Floresville. Open living and kitchen area. AC unit in all bedrooms. Large kitchen, utility room inside. Great location, easy access to Hwy 181. New vinyl flooring. No pets allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

