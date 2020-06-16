Cute 3/1.5 in the heart of Floresville. Open living and kitchen area. AC unit in all bedrooms. Large kitchen, utility room inside. Great location, easy access to Hwy 181. New vinyl flooring. No pets allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1408 8TH ST have any available units?
1408 8TH ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Floresville, TX.
Is 1408 8TH ST currently offering any rent specials?
1408 8TH ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.