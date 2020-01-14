All apartments in Fate
Last updated January 14 2020 at 1:18 AM

523 Azalea Drive

523 Azalea Drive · No Longer Available
Location

523 Azalea Drive, Fate, TX 75189

Amenities

recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great home conveniently located off I 30, close to great shopping and restaurants. Nice sized fenced yard. Updated paint, carpet and tile. Large living area great for entertaining. Wood burning fireplace is great for those chilly days.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 523 Azalea Drive have any available units?
523 Azalea Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fate, TX.
What amenities does 523 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 523 Azalea Drive's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 523 Azalea Drive currently offering any rent specials?
523 Azalea Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 523 Azalea Drive pet-friendly?
No, 523 Azalea Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fate.
Does 523 Azalea Drive offer parking?
No, 523 Azalea Drive does not offer parking.
Does 523 Azalea Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 523 Azalea Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 523 Azalea Drive have a pool?
No, 523 Azalea Drive does not have a pool.
Does 523 Azalea Drive have accessible units?
No, 523 Azalea Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 523 Azalea Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 523 Azalea Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 523 Azalea Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 523 Azalea Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
