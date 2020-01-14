Great home conveniently located off I 30, close to great shopping and restaurants. Nice sized fenced yard. Updated paint, carpet and tile. Large living area great for entertaining. Wood burning fireplace is great for those chilly days.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 523 Azalea Drive have?
Some of 523 Azalea Drive's amenities include recently renovated, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
