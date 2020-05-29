All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:01 PM

Huntington Cove Townhomes

14802 Enterprise Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14802 Enterprise Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
internet access
Area:Carrollton/ Farmers Branch
Farmers Branch 1 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ $1,195 / 962 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, School bus stop, Carports, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Wet bars, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1096

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Huntington Cove Townhomes have any available units?
Huntington Cove Townhomes doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does Huntington Cove Townhomes have?
Some of Huntington Cove Townhomes's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Huntington Cove Townhomes currently offering any rent specials?
Huntington Cove Townhomes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Huntington Cove Townhomes pet-friendly?
No, Huntington Cove Townhomes is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does Huntington Cove Townhomes offer parking?
Yes, Huntington Cove Townhomes offers parking.
Does Huntington Cove Townhomes have units with washers and dryers?
No, Huntington Cove Townhomes does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Huntington Cove Townhomes have a pool?
Yes, Huntington Cove Townhomes has a pool.
Does Huntington Cove Townhomes have accessible units?
No, Huntington Cove Townhomes does not have accessible units.
Does Huntington Cove Townhomes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Huntington Cove Townhomes has units with dishwashers.
Does Huntington Cove Townhomes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Huntington Cove Townhomes has units with air conditioning.

