All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 3522 Chellen Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
3522 Chellen Drive
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:24 AM

3522 Chellen Drive

3522 Chellen Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

3522 Chellen Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent location near 635 and Dallas North Tollway. Freshly renovated mid-century modern filled with natural light. Open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings in entry, living, kitchen, and dining. Stone flooring through most of the home and stone counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Frameless glass shower enclosures. Energy-efficient items include high-performance windows throughout and tankless water heater. Dry bar off of dining with wine refrigerator. Office or reading room upstairs. Located on a large lot with a huge back yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3522 Chellen Drive have any available units?
3522 Chellen Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 3522 Chellen Drive have?
Some of 3522 Chellen Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3522 Chellen Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3522 Chellen Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3522 Chellen Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3522 Chellen Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 3522 Chellen Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3522 Chellen Drive offers parking.
Does 3522 Chellen Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3522 Chellen Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3522 Chellen Drive have a pool?
No, 3522 Chellen Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3522 Chellen Drive have accessible units?
No, 3522 Chellen Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3522 Chellen Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3522 Chellen Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3522 Chellen Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3522 Chellen Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alta at Mercer Crossing
1851 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson 1900
1900 Knightsbridge Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Lift
13214 Saint Lawrence Cir
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Dominion at Mercer Crossing - NOW OPEN
11771 Mira Lago Blvd
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary