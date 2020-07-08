3522 Chellen Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent location near 635 and Dallas North Tollway. Freshly renovated mid-century modern filled with natural light. Open floor plan and high vaulted ceilings in entry, living, kitchen, and dining. Stone flooring through most of the home and stone counters in the kitchen and bathrooms. Frameless glass shower enclosures. Energy-efficient items include high-performance windows throughout and tankless water heater. Dry bar off of dining with wine refrigerator. Office or reading room upstairs. Located on a large lot with a huge back yard.