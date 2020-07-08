Rent Calculator
All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 2877 Meadow Port Drive.
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
2877 Meadow Port Drive
Last updated October 17 2019 at 8:46 AM
1 of 25
2877 Meadow Port Drive
2877 Meadow Port Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2877 Meadow Port Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully remodeled home for rent on a cul de sac! The home is spotless and ready for move in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2877 Meadow Port Drive have any available units?
2877 Meadow Port Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Farmers Branch, TX
.
What amenities does 2877 Meadow Port Drive have?
Some of 2877 Meadow Port Drive's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2877 Meadow Port Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2877 Meadow Port Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2877 Meadow Port Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2877 Meadow Port Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch
.
Does 2877 Meadow Port Drive offer parking?
No, 2877 Meadow Port Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2877 Meadow Port Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2877 Meadow Port Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2877 Meadow Port Drive have a pool?
No, 2877 Meadow Port Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2877 Meadow Port Drive have accessible units?
No, 2877 Meadow Port Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2877 Meadow Port Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2877 Meadow Port Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2877 Meadow Port Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2877 Meadow Port Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
