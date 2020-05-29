All apartments in Farmers Branch
13749 Pyramid Drive
Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:42 AM

13749 Pyramid Drive

13749 Pyramid Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13749 Pyramid Drive, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Magnificent home in Farmers Branch. Home features open floor plan with luxury wood-like flooring throughout. Kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, gas range, and farmhouse style stainless steel sink. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and NEST thermostat INCLUDED. Updated bathrooms with marble counters and frameless shower. Spacious backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13749 Pyramid Drive have any available units?
13749 Pyramid Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13749 Pyramid Drive have?
Some of 13749 Pyramid Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13749 Pyramid Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13749 Pyramid Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13749 Pyramid Drive pet-friendly?
No, 13749 Pyramid Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13749 Pyramid Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13749 Pyramid Drive offers parking.
Does 13749 Pyramid Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13749 Pyramid Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13749 Pyramid Drive have a pool?
No, 13749 Pyramid Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13749 Pyramid Drive have accessible units?
No, 13749 Pyramid Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13749 Pyramid Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13749 Pyramid Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 13749 Pyramid Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 13749 Pyramid Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

