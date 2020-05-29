13749 Pyramid Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Magnificent home in Farmers Branch. Home features open floor plan with luxury wood-like flooring throughout. Kitchen offers new stainless steel appliances, gas range, and farmhouse style stainless steel sink. Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and NEST thermostat INCLUDED. Updated bathrooms with marble counters and frameless shower. Spacious backyard with covered patio great for entertaining. Easy access to major highways puts your family just minutes away from major shopping, dining, & entertainment destinations. Must see!!