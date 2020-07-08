All apartments in Farmers Branch
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13745 Heartside Place

13745 Heartside Place · No Longer Available
Location

13745 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Valwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great opportunity and location. This one story has hardwood floors in most areas. Nice backyard with privacy fence, two car garage makes this ideal. Available for lease asap. $45 per applicant over the age of 18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13745 Heartside Place have any available units?
13745 Heartside Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13745 Heartside Place have?
Some of 13745 Heartside Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13745 Heartside Place currently offering any rent specials?
13745 Heartside Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13745 Heartside Place pet-friendly?
No, 13745 Heartside Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Farmers Branch.
Does 13745 Heartside Place offer parking?
Yes, 13745 Heartside Place offers parking.
Does 13745 Heartside Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13745 Heartside Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13745 Heartside Place have a pool?
No, 13745 Heartside Place does not have a pool.
Does 13745 Heartside Place have accessible units?
No, 13745 Heartside Place does not have accessible units.
Does 13745 Heartside Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 13745 Heartside Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13745 Heartside Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 13745 Heartside Place does not have units with air conditioning.

