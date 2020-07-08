13745 Heartside Place, Farmers Branch, TX 75234 Valwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Great opportunity and location. This one story has hardwood floors in most areas. Nice backyard with privacy fence, two car garage makes this ideal. Available for lease asap. $45 per applicant over the age of 18.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
