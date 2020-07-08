13105 Mitchwin Road

Amenities

Freshly remodeled mid-century home on a corner lot, in a highly desirable neighborhood in Farmers Branch. Spacious open floor-plan in living spaces, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has been completely redone with brand new shaker cabinets, frost white quartz countertops, chefs sink & faucet and new Samsung dishwasher and gas range. Bathrooms have also been completely refinished with updated plumbing and modern spa-like feel, along with freestanding tub in master. Wood porcelain tiles in living spaces and fresh designer carpet in bedrooms. Laundry room complete with pet wash station.