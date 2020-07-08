All apartments in Farmers Branch
Find more places like 13105 Mitchwin Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Farmers Branch, TX
/
13105 Mitchwin Road
Last updated April 12 2020 at 11:24 AM

13105 Mitchwin Road

13105 Mitchwin Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Farmers Branch
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

13105 Mitchwin Road, Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
hot tub
Freshly remodeled mid-century home on a corner lot, in a highly desirable neighborhood in Farmers Branch. Spacious open floor-plan in living spaces, ideal for entertaining. The kitchen has been completely redone with brand new shaker cabinets, frost white quartz countertops, chefs sink & faucet and new Samsung dishwasher and gas range. Bathrooms have also been completely refinished with updated plumbing and modern spa-like feel, along with freestanding tub in master. Wood porcelain tiles in living spaces and fresh designer carpet in bedrooms. Laundry room complete with pet wash station.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13105 Mitchwin Road have any available units?
13105 Mitchwin Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Farmers Branch, TX.
What amenities does 13105 Mitchwin Road have?
Some of 13105 Mitchwin Road's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13105 Mitchwin Road currently offering any rent specials?
13105 Mitchwin Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13105 Mitchwin Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 13105 Mitchwin Road is pet friendly.
Does 13105 Mitchwin Road offer parking?
No, 13105 Mitchwin Road does not offer parking.
Does 13105 Mitchwin Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13105 Mitchwin Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13105 Mitchwin Road have a pool?
No, 13105 Mitchwin Road does not have a pool.
Does 13105 Mitchwin Road have accessible units?
No, 13105 Mitchwin Road does not have accessible units.
Does 13105 Mitchwin Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13105 Mitchwin Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 13105 Mitchwin Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 13105 Mitchwin Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Brickyard
2061 Wittington Pl
Farmers Branch, TX 75234
Midway Urban Village
4050 McEwen Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Riverside Park Apartments
1521 E Royal Ln
Farmers Branch, TX 75229
Cortland Galleria
5005 Galleria Dr
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Jefferson Alpha West
13505 Inwood Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Prairie Crossing Apartments
4000 Sigma Rd
Farmers Branch, TX 75244
Luxe at Mercer Crossing
1790 Mercer Parkway
Farmers Branch, TX 75234

Similar Pages

Farmers Branch 1 BedroomsFarmers Branch 2 Bedrooms
Farmers Branch Apartments with ParkingFarmers Branch Dog Friendly Apartments
Farmers Branch Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TX
Carrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX
Waxahachie, TXCoppell, TXCedar Hill, TXRockwall, TXThe Colony, TXHaltom City, TXKeller, TXAddison, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary