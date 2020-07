Amenities

Gorgeous 3-bedroom, 2-bath home overlooking the golf course in the prestigious Fair Oaks Ranch. Beautiful upgrades include granite counters throughout and high beamed vaulted ceilings in the spacious living room and master bedroom. Fireplace and built-in bookcase in the living room, 2 dining areas, and even a private atrium off of the master! Relax on the patio and enjoy the view - lawn service is included! Lease this one today for just $1995!