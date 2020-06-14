Apartment List
91 Apartments for rent in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX with garage

14 Units Available
The Hills at Fair Oaks
8700 Starr Ranch, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
1 Bedroom
$857
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,036
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,239
1150 sqft
Easy access to I-10, recently renovated with resort-style pool and oasis. Enjoy the convenience of a 24-hour gym, dog park, and coffee bar all on-site. Interiors feature designer finishes, hardwood floors, and granite counters.

Fair Oaks Ranch
1 Unit Available
29311 LAWRENCE WAY
29311 Lawrence Way, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2257 sqft
TOP-OF-THE-LINE RENTAL! Prestigious Fair Oaks Ranch location. Gorgeous 2-story home w/ stunning high ceilings & lots of natural light. Very well maintained. Elegant upgrades & features.

1 Unit Available
29111 STEVENSON GATE
29111 Stevenson Gate, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2268 sqft
** NO PETS** STUNNING ONE-STORY HIGHLAND HOME THAT LOOKS LIKE A MODEL IS MOVE-IN READY! LOVELY HARDWOOD FLOORS THRU OUT THE COMMON AREAS.
Results within 1 mile of Fair Oaks Ranch
32 Units Available
Rustico at Fair Oaks
27595 IH 10W, Boerne, TX
Studio
$829
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$883
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1062 sqft
New apartments with nine-foot ceilings and granite kitchen counters. Community includes a complimentary coffee bar, resort-style pool and business center. Easy access to I-10. Jog or hike at nearby Eisenhower Park during free time.

1 Unit Available
26029 Los Mirasoles
26029 Los Mirasoles, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2508 sqft
Perfect location, awesome area! Close to shopping, great schools and beautiful scenery.

1 Unit Available
8606 NAPA LNDG
8606 Napa Landing, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
3919 sqft
Come home to comfort! Away from the turmoil of traffic. This Mike Hollaway built home is one of their most popular 4 bedroom plans with private study, large game room upstairs which can double as the media room. Over 3,919 SF of living area.

1 Unit Available
27402 Camino Haven
27402 Camino Haven, Bexar County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2893 sqft
Beautiful 2893sf, 4BR/2.5BA home in gated subdivision of The Enclave at Stonehaven. Open concept living with large living/dining area & gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops, walk-in pantry, and gas cooking.
Results within 5 miles of Fair Oaks Ranch
30 Units Available
Park at Rialto
25051 IH 10 West, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$969
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,001
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,386
1160 sqft
Within easy reach of State Road 436 and Highway 17/92. Apartments featuring two-tone colored interiors, ornamental chair rails and ceiling fans in a community with tropical landscaping. On-site playground, fitness center and complimentary coffee bar.
Dominion
19 Units Available
Grand at the Dominion
23910 W Interstate 10, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1222 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1304 sqft
Newly renovated homes with walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Pet-friendly, with a clubhouse, coffee bar, gym and a fitness center. Close to La Cantera shopping mall.
36 Units Available
Roots at Boerne
135 Old San Antonio Road, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$917
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,058
970 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1150 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today! Minutes from the Hill Country Mile experience vacation inspired living.
45 Units Available
Abbey at Dominion Crossing
21626 Stonewall Pkwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1392 sqft
Conveniently located close to I-10 and less than one mile north of The Dominion neighborhood in close proximity to exclusive restaurants, shopping destinations and downtown San Antonio attractions.
Crownridge of Texas
26 Units Available
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,098
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,219
1584 sqft
Discover refined luxury living at Catalina at Dominion Apartment Homes.
Ranch at Cibolo Creek
1681 River Rd, Boerne, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1282 sqft
Welcome home to The Ranch at Cibolo, a wonderful apartment community with everything you've been looking for.

1 Unit Available
8350 PINEY WOOD RUN
8350 Piney Wood Run, Cross Mountain, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2999 sqft
Please submit lease application(s) and fee(s) to Keller Williams Realty HTG @ 2338 N. Loop 1604 W. Ste 120, SATX 78248. $50 application fee per adult over 18, no personal checks or cash. Make money order to Frank Bailey.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
217 Horse Hill
217 Horse Hill, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3179 sqft
This custom built home is a surprise from the minute you open the front door. Design features include beautiful stone floors throughout the gorgeous open concept living spaces with 10 foot ceilings and walls of windows everywhere.

1 Unit Available
124 Phil Wilson
124 Phil Wilson, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1372 sqft
Older 3 bedroom home in established neighborhood. Converted garage can be used as an office, game room or family room Great backyard with 2 storage buildings, greenhouse, & covered patio.

1 Unit Available
402 Aster Trail
402 Aster Trail, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2745 sqft
Home located in the Gated Community of Stonewall Ranch. Secondary Bedroom with Full Bath Downstairs. Kitchen has Granite Countertops, Range, Dishwasher and Microwave. Study has Hardwood Floors. Large Loft for second living area.

1 Unit Available
157 LONE STAR
157 Lone Star, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1786 sqft
WONDERFUL ONE STORY OPEN FLOOR PLAN IN SOUGHT AFTER HERFF RANCH. WALKING DISTANCE TO EXEMPLARY CIBOLO ELEMENTARY AND CHAMPION HIGH SCHOOL. MODEL HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES. TWO LIVING AREAS AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH SPLIT BEDROOMS.

1 Unit Available
120 VAIL DR
120 Vail Drive, Boerne, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,750
2740 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home in BISD. Master bedroom and secondary bedroom/bathroom downstairs. 3 bedrooms, game room and bath upstairs. Upgraded kitchen with granite and ss appliances, gas cooking, huge pantry.

1 Unit Available
156 KATIE CT
156 Katie Court, Boerne, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1512 sqft
Shows nicely. Home was renovated about a year ago before tenant moved in. Wonderful neighborhood; Close to I-10 and shopping; Cute plan. Three bedrooms plus study with French doors; Two car garage; nice curb appeal; Very popular area; Hurry!!

1 Unit Available
116 DUSTY CORRAL
116 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2317 sqft
Beautiful home located in highly sought after Herff subdivision in Boerne! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home, huge kitchen with gas stove and lots of cabinets including a desk area. Open concept floor plan. Large master bedroom with separate tub and shower.

1 Unit Available
140 DUSTY CORRAL
140 Dusty Corral, Boerne, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2824 sqft
Great family home near schools and neighborhood amenities! 4 bedroom 2.5 bath, 2 car garage, covered deck and privacy fenced.

Dominion
1 Unit Available
22210 Iso Grifo Ln
22210 Iso Grifo Ln, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,900
3259 sqft
Interior designed fully furnished from furniture to linens & silverware property. Functional kitchen built for entertaining with backsplash, built in oven, glass top stove, granite countertops. Dual Huge Master rooms and bathrooms.

1 Unit Available
28822 benedikt path
28822 Benedikt Path, Scenic Oaks, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,095
2949 sqft
Absolutely Stunning, Rare 1-Story, 4 Beds, 3 Bath, Study, Flex/Media Rm, Oversized 4 Car Garage Home in Highly Desirable Balcones Creek & Boerne ISD! Huge Gourmet Kitchen With Island, Lots of White Silestone Counters & White Kitchen Cabinets,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX

Fair Oaks Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

