Home
/
Fair Oaks Ranch, TX
/
29542 Terra Vista
Last updated June 29 2019 at 6:24 AM

29542 Terra Vista

29542 Terra Vista · No Longer Available
Fair Oaks Ranch
Apartments with Balcony
Apartments with Parking
Cheap Places
3 Bedrooms
Location

29542 Terra Vista, Fair Oaks Ranch, TX 78015
Fair Oaks Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
Elegant garden home in desirable Fair Oaks Ranch! CUTE, CLEAN & READY SOON!! Large single living with corner fireplace plus formal dining, eat in kitchen. WOW! Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Fresh paint & new flooring! 2 bedrooms plus study or 3 bedrooms. Lots of closets and tons of storage. Check out the golf cart plus two car garage.This home has been tastefully updated. Minutes to Fair Oaks Country Club. Membership is required for golf, tennis, swimming, dining. Boerne ISD! A Must To See!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29542 Terra Vista have any available units?
29542 Terra Vista doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fair Oaks Ranch, TX.
What amenities does 29542 Terra Vista have?
Some of 29542 Terra Vista's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29542 Terra Vista currently offering any rent specials?
29542 Terra Vista is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29542 Terra Vista pet-friendly?
No, 29542 Terra Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fair Oaks Ranch.
Does 29542 Terra Vista offer parking?
Yes, 29542 Terra Vista offers parking.
Does 29542 Terra Vista have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 29542 Terra Vista offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 29542 Terra Vista have a pool?
No, 29542 Terra Vista does not have a pool.
Does 29542 Terra Vista have accessible units?
No, 29542 Terra Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 29542 Terra Vista have units with dishwashers?
No, 29542 Terra Vista does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 29542 Terra Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 29542 Terra Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
