29542 Terra Vista

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated tennis court fireplace refrigerator

Elegant garden home in desirable Fair Oaks Ranch! CUTE, CLEAN & READY SOON!! Large single living with corner fireplace plus formal dining, eat in kitchen. WOW! Refrigerator, washer and dryer to remain. Fresh paint & new flooring! 2 bedrooms plus study or 3 bedrooms. Lots of closets and tons of storage. Check out the golf cart plus two car garage.This home has been tastefully updated. Minutes to Fair Oaks Country Club. Membership is required for golf, tennis, swimming, dining. Boerne ISD! A Must To See!!