All apartments in Euless
Find more places like The Arbors of Euless Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Euless, TX
/
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

The Arbors of Euless Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd · (817) 383-2960
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Euless
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1002 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX 76039

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4315 · Avail. Aug 17

$969

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

Unit 5413 · Avail. Aug 11

$988

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 592 sqft

Unit 4336 · Avail. now

$995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 652 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4724 · Avail. Sep 11

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 4723 · Avail. Jul 16

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 854 sqft

Unit 5313 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 829 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Arbors of Euless Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
online portal
volleyball court
dogs allowed
cats allowed
business center
on-site laundry
playground
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
pet friendly
The Arbors of Euless Apartments located in Euless, Texas just inside the desirable Bear Creek neighborhood offers residents spacious one and two bedroom apartment homes and lofts for rent. Interior features and amenities include premium kitchen appliances, brushed nickel fixtures, warming fireplaces, washer/dryer connections and hardwood style flooring. At Arbors of Euless, residents benefit from the sand volleyball court, lush courtyards with grilling stations and two refreshing pools with sundecks. Our community affords immediate access to Highway 183 and Highway 360, DFW International Airport and schools in the HEB Independent School District. With our impressive central location within the DFW metroplex, you will never be too far away from enjoying leading attractions like Six Flags Over Texas, Cowboy Stadium and the Ranger's Ballpark. Enjoy recent exterior renovations from every view in your home and our complimentary covered carport parking!
Contact us today to learn more or to s

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant; $60 per married couple
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Trash: $6/month; Pest control: $1/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $200 flat fee
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $10/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease (1 spot); Open lot: included in lease. Covered lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in select units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Arbors of Euless Apartments have any available units?
The Arbors of Euless Apartments has 10 units available starting at $969 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does The Arbors of Euless Apartments have?
Some of The Arbors of Euless Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Arbors of Euless Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Arbors of Euless Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Arbors of Euless Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Arbors of Euless Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Arbors of Euless Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Arbors of Euless Apartments offers parking.
Does The Arbors of Euless Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Arbors of Euless Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Arbors of Euless Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Arbors of Euless Apartments has a pool.
Does The Arbors of Euless Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Arbors of Euless Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Arbors of Euless Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Arbors of Euless Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Arbors of Euless Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S
Euless, TX 76039
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln
Euless, TX 76039
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr
Euless, TX 76039
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd
Euless, TX 76039
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy
Euless, TX 76039
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121
Euless, TX 76039
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road
Euless, TX 76039
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St
Euless, TX 76039

Similar Pages

Euless 1 BedroomsEuless 2 Bedrooms
Euless Apartments with ParkingEuless Pet Friendly Places
Euless Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TX
Mansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXFlower Mound, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Villages Of Bear Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterCollin County Community College District
Dallas Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity