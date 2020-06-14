Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

132 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Euless renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
25 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
31 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,259
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,412
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
25 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,107
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1219 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1401 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
12 Units Available
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
911 sqft
Receipient of the June 2014 Business Beautification Award. Floorplans may include features like a wet bar, spiral staircase, and/or built-in bookshelves. Two minutes to Highway 360.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
Tall Timbers Apartments
501 Sycamore Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$986
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Resort-style pool with rocky waterfalls. Over 20 landscaped acres with mature trees. Large kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. One mile to Highway 360.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,328
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1277 sqft
Woodchase Apartments are Euless, TX is minutes from DFW Airport...Easy access to all major freeways...Located in the prestigious Bear Creek area...Convenient jogging trail & park...Beautifully landscaped with 2 natural creeks
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Villages of Bear Creek
23 Units Available
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1014 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in gated community located near dog park. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Extra storage available. Gym and pool on-site. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
47 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
Villages of Bear Creek
19 Units Available
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. Community includes fitness center, pool and grills. Located within a five-mile radius from multiple schools, shopping centers and restaurants.
Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
Villages of Bear Creek
22 Units Available
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1309 sqft
Live in the Lap of Luxury...For those who demand nothing less than the best, we proudly present The Franciscan at Bear Creek.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Villages of Bear Creek
21 Units Available
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Last updated June 2 at 02:51pm
$
7 Units Available
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr, Euless, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$914
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Serene apartments in luxurious, pet-friendly community. Fitness center, basketball court, dog park and more. Modern interiors with wood-style floors and custom counters. Close to airport, shops and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Euless
Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Creek View
40 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:41pm
Bedford Meadows
17 Units Available
Pecan Creek
2500 Central Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
868 sqft
Pecan Creek offers urban living with a suburban feel. This pet-friendly community is close to all the cultural attractions of the Mid-Cities, Dallas and Fort Worth.
Last updated June 14 at 12:40pm
16 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 14 at 12:34pm
$
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:58pm
$
16 Units Available
Valley Oaks
101 E Pipeline Rd, Hurst, TX
1 Bedroom
$831
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1296 sqft
Spacious floorplans near the Mid Cities area. On-site fitness center, club house, kids park and large pool. Balconies in apartments. Washer and dryer hookups available.
Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
216 Units Available
The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community
101 E. Glade Road, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1579 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Preserve, a Greystar Elan Community in Grapevine. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Euless, TX

Known as "Tree City, USA," Euless is a charming Texas city that's located halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and it is best-known for its nationally acclaimed Arbor Daze festival in April.

Euless, Texas is known to the locals as "Tree City, USA," and after one look at its beautifully landscaped neighborhoods and lush wooded parks, you'll cotton on to the fact that folks take their trees pretty seriously around here. This doesn't make Euless a rural hideaway, however; this is a thriving community that's just 20 minutes away from two mega metropolises, Dallas and Fort Worth. It's also home to a number of major players in the business world, including Odyssey OneSource, a nationally-known HR outsourcing firm, and HM Dunn Aerospace, a leading distributor of aircraft kits, components and assemblies. With a population of 51,277 (2010 census), Euless imbues a small town Texas charm on everything, from its thriving business community to its idyllic residential neighborhoods, so that you always feel that you're welcome here, even if you're a complete stranger.

Having trouble with Craigslist Euless? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Euless, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Euless renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

