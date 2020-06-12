Apartment List
160 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Euless, TX

$
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
$
Villages of Bear Creek
24 Units Available
Mandolin Apartment Homes
2525 TX 360, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1219 sqft
Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and pet friendly. Spacious closets, a trash valet and a pool. Just off State Hwy 360, north of Mid Cities Boulevard, close to both McCormick Park and Bear Creek Golf Course.
15 Units Available
Bear Creek Apartments
605 Del Paso St, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Convenient to SH-183 and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Apartments feature white appliances, walk-in closets and pool views. Residents have access to a swimming pool and a courtyard with BBQ grills. On-site management and maintenance.
$
26 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1300 sqft
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
16 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1120 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1007 sqft
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
11 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
908 sqft
Woodchase Apartments are Euless, TX is minutes from DFW Airport...Easy access to all major freeways...Located in the prestigious Bear Creek area...Convenient jogging trail & park...Beautifully landscaped with 2 natural creeks
46 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
23 Units Available
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1014 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in gated community located near dog park. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Extra storage available. Gym and pool on-site. Wheelchair accessible.
29 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
24 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
24 Units Available
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1105 sqft
Live in the Lap of Luxury...For those who demand nothing less than the best, we proudly present The Franciscan at Bear Creek.
11 Units Available
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
911 sqft
Receipient of the June 2014 Business Beautification Award. Floorplans may include features like a wet bar, spiral staircase, and/or built-in bookshelves. Two minutes to Highway 360.
15 Units Available
Tall Timbers Apartments
501 Sycamore Ln, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1109 sqft
Resort-style pool with rocky waterfalls. Over 20 landscaped acres with mature trees. Large kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. One mile to Highway 360.
$
13 Units Available
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1045 sqft
Units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. Community includes fitness center, pool and grills. Located within a five-mile radius from multiple schools, shopping centers and restaurants.
$
21 Units Available
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1250 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
16 Units Available
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,294
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
22 Units Available
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
One- and two-bedrooms with newly remodeled interiors. Modern cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, dry bar, fireplaces, W/D hookups, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Easy access to Highways 360, 121, 183 and Bear Creek Golf Course in Euless, TX.
$
7 Units Available
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr, Euless, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Serene apartments in luxurious, pet-friendly community. Fitness center, basketball court, dog park and more. Modern interiors with wood-style floors and custom counters. Close to airport, shops and dining.
Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
$
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
19 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!

June 2020 Euless Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Euless Rent Report. Euless rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Euless rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Euless rents declined significantly over the past month

Euless rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Euless stand at $1,016 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,262 for a two-bedroom. Euless' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Euless, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents fell 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents went down 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.

    Euless rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Euless, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Euless is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Euless' median two-bedroom rent of $1,262 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.7% increase in Euless.
    • While Euless' rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Euless than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Euless.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

