Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:19 AM

166 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Villages of Bear Creek
24 Units Available
Village Green of Bear Creek
1800 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1014 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in gated community located near dog park. All units offer fireplace, in-unit laundry and giant walk-in closets. Extra storage available. Gym and pool on-site. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
47 Units Available
The Manchester
100 Manchester Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1005 sqft
Finding apartment home living in Euless, Texas has never been so effortless! Your path to a fun and upbeat lifestyle begins at The Manchester Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
Call for an appointment today! Your new home awaits. (817) 898-5072
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Avenue900
900 Grange Hall Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant apartments with exquisite finishes and stainless steel appliances. E-payments for resident convenience. Get access to a game room, grill area and business center. Near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Oak Park by ARIUM
1350 N Main St, Euless, TX
Studio
$810
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
950 sqft
Centrally located in Euless, just minutes from DFW airport. The community offers residents five resort-style pools, two tennis courts, multiple basketball courts and a gym. Luxury units include walk-in closets, granite counters and dishwasher.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Tall Timbers Apartments
501 Sycamore Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$976
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
1109 sqft
Resort-style pool with rocky waterfalls. Over 20 landscaped acres with mature trees. Large kitchens with abundant counter and cabinet space. One mile to Highway 360.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Villages of Bear Creek
19 Units Available
Enclave at Bear Creek
855 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$723
645 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1045 sqft
Community with parklike amenities including bike racks, outdoor grilling station, and sparkling pool. Units have a fireplace, private patios, and walk-in closets. Conveniently located off East Ash Lane near Bear Creek Golf Club.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Reagan at Bear Creek
2001 TX-360 S, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1045 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring and granite countertops. Community includes fitness center, pool and grills. Located within a five-mile radius from multiple schools, shopping centers and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Arbors of Euless Apartments
1002 Fuller Wiser Rd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$851
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
911 sqft
Receipient of the June 2014 Business Beautification Award. Floorplans may include features like a wet bar, spiral staircase, and/or built-in bookshelves. Two minutes to Highway 360.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Monticello by the Vineyard
2500 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,310
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,441
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1398 sqft
Units with quartz countertops, hardwood-style flooring and W/D hookup. Luxury community has resort-style pool and barbecue grills, as well as planned resident events. Located conveniently off State Highway 21 in Euless.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Villages of Bear Creek
13 Units Available
Woodchase Apartments
1000 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$880
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
908 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1277 sqft
Woodchase Apartments are Euless, TX is minutes from DFW Airport...Easy access to all major freeways...Located in the prestigious Bear Creek area...Convenient jogging trail & park...Beautifully landscaped with 2 natural creeks
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Kensington by the Vineyard
2400 State Highway 121, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,253
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,459
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along Highway 121 and close to Gateway Boulevard. Modern apartments feature stainless steel kitchen appliances, hardwood floors and a fireplace. Community offers a pool, tennis court and concierge service.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
27 Units Available
Trinity Union
2100 Heritage Ave, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,255
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1404 sqft
Luxury apartment living meets a true community experience at Trinity Union. Mingle with neighbors at our community events or host your own get-together at our demonstration kitchen or one of our lounges.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Villas de Serenada
301 Fair Oaks Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$884
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
942 sqft
Welcome home to The Pointe at Fair Oaks, beautiful apartments in Euless. You can experience a new quality of apartment home living. Located on the edge of Northwest Dallas, Texas in the beautiful Euless area.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Villages of Bear Creek
22 Units Available
The Franciscan at Bear Creek
1600 Village Dr, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1309 sqft
Live in the Lap of Luxury...For those who demand nothing less than the best, we proudly present The Franciscan at Bear Creek.
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
Villages of Bear Creek
21 Units Available
Overlook at Bear Creek
800 E Ash Ln, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
967 sqft
Close to Bear Creek Park and Texas State Highway 360 North. On-site amenities include hot tub, fire pit, and 24-hour gym. Cable-ready apartments feature a free tanning bed, hardwood floors, and spacious walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
13 Units Available
Bexley Landing
901 Grange Hall Road, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,114
1511 sqft
Discover a living experience at Bexley Landing that's designed for the modern professional. We merge contemporary elegance with refreshing comfort.
Last updated June 8 at 09:36pm
Villages of Bear Creek
22 Units Available
Bear Creek at Harwood
1130 Bear Creek Pkwy, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
896 sqft
One- and two-bedrooms with newly remodeled interiors. Modern cabinetry, vaulted ceilings, dry bar, fireplaces, W/D hookups, patio/balcony and pet-friendly. Easy access to Highways 360, 121, 183 and Bear Creek Golf Course in Euless, TX.
Last updated June 2 at 02:51pm
7 Units Available
The Palisades at Bear Creek Apartment Homes
200 West Bear Creek Dr, Euless, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$914
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
900 sqft
Serene apartments in luxurious, pet-friendly community. Fitness center, basketball court, dog park and more. Modern interiors with wood-style floors and custom counters. Close to airport, shops and dining.
Results within 1 mile of Euless
Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
21 Units Available
Reserve at Central Park
2300 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
915 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Reserve at Central Park in Bedford. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 06:26am
17 Units Available
Vine South
2551 Hall Johnson Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1425 sqft
Vine South is a true home within an apartment setting, with features including 9-foot ceilings and garden tubs, within the family-oriented Grapevine. Close to DFW Airport and Hwy 121 for easy commuting.
Last updated June 13 at 06:18am
HEB 4
5 Units Available
Morgan
1611 Oak Creek Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1034 sqft
Offering two-bedroom floor plans that are dog- and cat-friendly, this complex is situated in a quiet, secluded area of the city, and offers stainless steel appliances and wood-style flooring.
Last updated June 13 at 01:11am
11 Units Available
The Avery Apartments
531 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Avery Apartments unveils an exceptional portrait of living. A unique fusion of style and sophistication, our apartment homes reflect your contemporary flair. Enjoy the life you deserve...you really can have it all!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Creek View
41 Units Available
Colonial Village at Shoal Creek
2500 Central Park Blvd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$873
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,583
1362 sqft
Elegant, home-style apartments located in the Mid-Cities. Gourmet kitchens, picture windows, luxurious walk-in closets and other fine finishes. Convenient access to Highway 183 for easy commuting.
City Guide for Euless, TX

Known as "Tree City, USA," Euless is a charming Texas city that's located halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and it is best-known for its nationally acclaimed Arbor Daze festival in April.

Euless, Texas is known to the locals as "Tree City, USA," and after one look at its beautifully landscaped neighborhoods and lush wooded parks, you'll cotton on to the fact that folks take their trees pretty seriously around here. This doesn't make Euless a rural hideaway, however; this is a thriving community that's just 20 minutes away from two mega metropolises, Dallas and Fort Worth. It's also home to a number of major players in the business world, including Odyssey OneSource, a nationally-known HR outsourcing firm, and HM Dunn Aerospace, a leading distributor of aircraft kits, components and assemblies. With a population of 51,277 (2010 census), Euless imbues a small town Texas charm on everything, from its thriving business community to its idyllic residential neighborhoods, so that you always feel that you're welcome here, even if you're a complete stranger.

Having trouble with Craigslist Euless? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Euless, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Euless renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

