166 Apartments for rent in Euless, TX with balcony
Known as "Tree City, USA," Euless is a charming Texas city that's located halfway between Dallas and Fort Worth, and it is best-known for its nationally acclaimed Arbor Daze festival in April.
Euless, Texas is known to the locals as "Tree City, USA," and after one look at its beautifully landscaped neighborhoods and lush wooded parks, you'll cotton on to the fact that folks take their trees pretty seriously around here. This doesn't make Euless a rural hideaway, however; this is a thriving community that's just 20 minutes away from two mega metropolises, Dallas and Fort Worth. It's also home to a number of major players in the business world, including Odyssey OneSource, a nationally-known HR outsourcing firm, and HM Dunn Aerospace, a leading distributor of aircraft kits, components and assemblies. With a population of 51,277 (2010 census), Euless imbues a small town Texas charm on everything, from its thriving business community to its idyllic residential neighborhoods, so that you always feel that you're welcome here, even if you're a complete stranger.
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Euless renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.