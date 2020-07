Amenities

This beautiful house is a 4 bedroom 1 bath on a large lot with a large metal storage building. Privacy fence, all newer paint, flooring, stainless appliances with gas range, roof, tankless water heater, AC unit , granite counters, farm sink, remodeled bath, updated electrical, and more. Near wonderful Euless family center with full gym, sports fields and water park that you can join for pennies a day. Great schools, great location. Backs up to green belt.