713 Ranger Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage extra storage

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Going to Gold Ribbon award Winner: Oakwood Terrace Elementary... This house located in the wonderful city of Euless has some much to offer: New 30 year warranty roof, new double pane windows, new water proof laminated wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in kitchen and laundry, Gorgeous Granite counter-tops and back splash in Kitchen, New SS dishwasher and cook-top. Recently painted with neutral colors. New garage doors. 3 beds 2 full baths. Extra sized master bedroom, jet-tub in master bathroom with separate shower. Extra storage unit. HEB ISD. THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOU. A small part of the garage has been turned into a storage room but it can be easily reconverted to a full garage.