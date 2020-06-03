All apartments in Euless
713 Ranger Street
Last updated February 4 2020 at 5:54 AM

713 Ranger Street

713 Ranger Drive · No Longer Available
Location

713 Ranger Drive, Euless, TX 76040

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Going to Gold Ribbon award Winner: Oakwood Terrace Elementary... This house located in the wonderful city of Euless has some much to offer: New 30 year warranty roof, new double pane windows, new water proof laminated wood floors, new carpet in bedrooms, new tile in kitchen and laundry, Gorgeous Granite counter-tops and back splash in Kitchen, New SS dishwasher and cook-top. Recently painted with neutral colors. New garage doors. 3 beds 2 full baths. Extra sized master bedroom, jet-tub in master bathroom with separate shower. Extra storage unit. HEB ISD. THIS IS THE ONE FOR YOU. A small part of the garage has been turned into a storage room but it can be easily reconverted to a full garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 713 Ranger Street have any available units?
713 Ranger Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 713 Ranger Street have?
Some of 713 Ranger Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 713 Ranger Street currently offering any rent specials?
713 Ranger Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 713 Ranger Street pet-friendly?
No, 713 Ranger Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 713 Ranger Street offer parking?
Yes, 713 Ranger Street offers parking.
Does 713 Ranger Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 713 Ranger Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 713 Ranger Street have a pool?
No, 713 Ranger Street does not have a pool.
Does 713 Ranger Street have accessible units?
No, 713 Ranger Street does not have accessible units.
Does 713 Ranger Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 713 Ranger Street has units with dishwashers.

