Home
/
Euless, TX
/
606 Canterbury Street
Last updated October 29 2019 at 11:01 PM

606 Canterbury Street

606 Canterbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

606 Canterbury Street, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Prime location, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, duplex unit in Euless. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Brick wood burning fireplace. Slit bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Fenced backyard. Large walk in closets. Full size utility room. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit. No aggressive breed accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 606 Canterbury Street have any available units?
606 Canterbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 606 Canterbury Street have?
Some of 606 Canterbury Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 606 Canterbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
606 Canterbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 606 Canterbury Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 606 Canterbury Street is pet friendly.
Does 606 Canterbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 606 Canterbury Street offers parking.
Does 606 Canterbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 606 Canterbury Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 606 Canterbury Street have a pool?
No, 606 Canterbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 606 Canterbury Street have accessible units?
No, 606 Canterbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 606 Canterbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 606 Canterbury Street has units with dishwashers.

