606 Canterbury Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Prime location, 2 bedroom, 2 bath, duplex unit in Euless. Open concept living, dining and kitchen area. Brick wood burning fireplace. Slit bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Fenced backyard. Large walk in closets. Full size utility room. Tenant to provide proof of renters insurance. One small pet considered on case by case with an additional pet deposit. No aggressive breed accepted. $40 non-refundable app fee per adult paid online. Will need copy of DL and last 2 months proof of income with each submitted application.