49 Abbey Road
49 Abbey Road

49 Abbey Road · No Longer Available
Location

49 Abbey Road, Euless, TX 76039
Mc Cormick Farm

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Cute 2 bed 1.5 bath condo perfect for small families no maintenance Water bill included by HOA Both bedrooms one bath and laundry room upstairs powder bath kitchen dining and living room on first level location near airport and major freeways community Pool and walking biking trails leading to Bob Eden Park among the few highlights

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 49 Abbey Road have any available units?
49 Abbey Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 49 Abbey Road have?
Some of 49 Abbey Road's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 49 Abbey Road currently offering any rent specials?
49 Abbey Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 Abbey Road pet-friendly?
No, 49 Abbey Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 49 Abbey Road offer parking?
No, 49 Abbey Road does not offer parking.
Does 49 Abbey Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 Abbey Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 Abbey Road have a pool?
Yes, 49 Abbey Road has a pool.
Does 49 Abbey Road have accessible units?
No, 49 Abbey Road does not have accessible units.
Does 49 Abbey Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 49 Abbey Road has units with dishwashers.

