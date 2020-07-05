49 Abbey Road

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pool fireplace oven refrigerator

Cute 2 bed 1.5 bath condo perfect for small families no maintenance Water bill included by HOA Both bedrooms one bath and laundry room upstairs powder bath kitchen dining and living room on first level location near airport and major freeways community Pool and walking biking trails leading to Bob Eden Park among the few highlights