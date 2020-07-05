49 Abbey Road

Cute 2 bed 1.5 bath condo perfect for small families no maintenance Water bill included by HOA Both bedrooms one bath and laundry room upstairs powder bath kitchen dining and living room on first level location near airport and major freeways community Pool and walking biking trails leading to Bob Eden Park among the few highlights
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
