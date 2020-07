Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave refrigerator

Bright and clean 2 bdrs and 1.5 bath duplex in the a quiet neighborhood located in GCISD. Great floor plan. Tiles and laminate floor. Jack & Jill bath. Good size yard. Close to Hwy 121, 183, and 360. Minutes to shopping and dinning centers. Tenant to verify room sizes and school info. Pet to be approved by landlord. $40 per applicant older than 18 y.o. Owner is licensed real estates salesperson in Texas.