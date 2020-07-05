2902 Peppercorn Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage hot tub fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven range Property Amenities parking garage hot tub

Upgrade Galore- Gorgeous house! with 4 bedrooms 3 and half bath. study can be used as 5th bedroom. Beautiful tiles in the entry way , dining and kitchen. Wood flooring in Living, Master bedroom and the whole 2nd level. Gorgeous wood staircase with wroth iron spindles. Arches and niches gives the house an elegant look. New stove-oven and almost new dish washer and microwave. Close to major freeways, entertainment and shopping. DFW airport is just few min away. Very sought after Grapevine schools. Hot tub is included ***A MUST SEE HOUSE***