Last updated September 6 2019 at 10:42 AM

2902 Peppercorn Drive

2902 Peppercorn Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2902 Peppercorn Drive, Euless, TX 76039

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
hot tub
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
Upgrade Galore- Gorgeous house! with 4 bedrooms 3 and half bath. study can be used as 5th bedroom. Beautiful tiles in the entry way , dining and kitchen. Wood flooring in Living, Master bedroom and the whole 2nd level. Gorgeous wood staircase with wroth iron spindles. Arches and niches gives the house an elegant look. New stove-oven and almost new dish washer and microwave. Close to major freeways, entertainment and shopping. DFW airport is just few min away. Very sought after Grapevine schools. Hot tub is included ***A MUST SEE HOUSE***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2902 Peppercorn Drive have any available units?
2902 Peppercorn Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Euless, TX.
How much is rent in Euless, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Euless Rent Report.
What amenities does 2902 Peppercorn Drive have?
Some of 2902 Peppercorn Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2902 Peppercorn Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2902 Peppercorn Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2902 Peppercorn Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2902 Peppercorn Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Euless.
Does 2902 Peppercorn Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2902 Peppercorn Drive offers parking.
Does 2902 Peppercorn Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2902 Peppercorn Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2902 Peppercorn Drive have a pool?
No, 2902 Peppercorn Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2902 Peppercorn Drive have accessible units?
No, 2902 Peppercorn Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2902 Peppercorn Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2902 Peppercorn Drive has units with dishwashers.

